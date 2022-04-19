TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $23.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 232.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,204.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.