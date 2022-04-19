TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,916,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TSPG stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
