TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,916,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSPG stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in North Brunswick, NJ.

