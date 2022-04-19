The 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) versus SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Financial Review

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and The 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and The 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of The 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and The 4Less Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.35 -$130,000.00 ($0.03) -96.00 The 4Less Group $8.17 million 0.31 $1.19 million N/A N/A

The 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and The 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -0.32% -1.25% -0.71% The 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

The 4Less Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The 4Less Group, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and distributor of auto and truck parts company in the United States. It offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com, Bumpers4LESS.com, and TruckBedCovers4LESS.com Websites. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

