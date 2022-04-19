The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells $9,979,893.98 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.04. 698,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,005,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $281.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

