The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $47.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

