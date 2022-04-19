The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NAPA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 2,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 39.15. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. Analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.