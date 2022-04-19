The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 203,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VRAR opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 25.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Ralph Meisner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,600 shares of company stock worth $132,602. Insiders own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies.

