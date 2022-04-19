The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.26) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G1A. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.07 ($46.31).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.30 ($40.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($35.77) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.