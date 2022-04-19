The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €54.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €54.00 ($58.06) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.77 ($98.68).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €54.54 ($58.65) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.94.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.