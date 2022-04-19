The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €124.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($121.51) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €112.94 ($121.45).

Shares of DG opened at €89.97 ($96.74) on Tuesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.53.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

