The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $51.50

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $51.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,959. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.