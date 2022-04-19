The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

NYSE APP opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 3,388.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 136,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

