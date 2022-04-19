The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.
NYSE APP opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $116.09.
In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 3,388.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 136,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.