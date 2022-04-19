The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $85.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,082. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.