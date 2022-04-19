The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Neutral

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.41.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,430 shares of company stock worth $1,798,689.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

