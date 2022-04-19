The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $45.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 133,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,910. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

