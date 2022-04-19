The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price to $20.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. 19,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,583,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,651,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,118,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

