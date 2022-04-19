The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Target Price to $23.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

MYGN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 3,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

