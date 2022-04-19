The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Target Price to $1.50

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,152. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.50. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 31,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Quotient by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 57,028 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Quotient by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

