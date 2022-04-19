The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Director Charles J. Swindells Sells 2,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. 244,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,132. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 228,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 412,577 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

