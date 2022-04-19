The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
