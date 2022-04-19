The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Lion Electric reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.74. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,020 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

