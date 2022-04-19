The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 15,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,775 shares of company stock worth $5,319,475 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $158,393,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,878,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. 322,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,904,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

