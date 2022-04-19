The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Corrine D. Ricard Sells 17,284 Shares

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 445,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,904,177. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after buying an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after buying an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

