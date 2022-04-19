The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) VP Sells $752,466.00 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. 445,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,904,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mosaic by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after buying an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Mosaic by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 218,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

