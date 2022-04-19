The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) Insider Chuk Kin Lau Buys 25,000 Shares

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,693.21).

On Monday, April 11th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 25,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £38,250 ($49,765.81).

On Tuesday, January 25th, Chuk Kin Lau purchased 5,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($8,131.67).

The Quarto Group stock traded up GBX 3.38 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164.38 ($2.14). The stock had a trading volume of 78,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,009. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.17. The Quarto Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 72.41 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £67.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.66.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

