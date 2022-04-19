The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.44.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.74. 10,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $247.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.