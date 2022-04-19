The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 112,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

