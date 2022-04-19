The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.22 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,365,093.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after buying an additional 887,224 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

