The Vitec Group plc (VTC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24 on May 20th

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VTC opened at GBX 1,323 ($17.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,274.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,369.11. The Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.61). The stock has a market cap of £611.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,840 ($23.94) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Vitec Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.64).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

