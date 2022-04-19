TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

