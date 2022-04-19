Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.50. 402,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,349. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

