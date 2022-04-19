Thomas Stigers Sells 15,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.32. 70,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 90,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in WestRock by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 65,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

