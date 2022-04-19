Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.10.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.
In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE THO traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. 9,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.94.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.
About Thor Industries (Get Rating)
Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
