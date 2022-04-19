Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $55,995,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.85. 9,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

