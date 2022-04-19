Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.10.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $76.36 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

