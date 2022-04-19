Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Update

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 629,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $34.43.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. Thoughtworks’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,790 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
Thoughtworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
