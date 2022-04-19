thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €16.50 ($17.74) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 137.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.08 ($15.14).

Shares of TKA opened at €6.95 ($7.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.04. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($29.04).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

