Tigress Financial Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,210.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,751.71.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $18.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,218.11. 10,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,476. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,269.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2,344.76. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 86.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.