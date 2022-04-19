Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $214.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.45.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 36.62%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 38.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

