TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Update

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of TMST stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 10,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,866. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.86.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

