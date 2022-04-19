Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

