Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 161,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ TIVC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,188. Tivic Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tivic Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

