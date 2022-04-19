Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

