TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 126,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TOMZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.39. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 57.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

