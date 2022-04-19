Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $78.84. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

