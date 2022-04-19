Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.

TNXP stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 206,418 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

