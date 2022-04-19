TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.22 Million

Brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $665.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.43 million to $667.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $716.00 million, with estimates ranging from $714.91 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million.

TOWN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TOWN stock remained flat at $$28.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,120. TowneBank has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TowneBank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

