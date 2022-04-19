Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOY) Insider Acquires A$18,400.00 in Stock

Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOY – Get Rating) insider Kevin Moore bought 160,000 shares of Toys"R"Us ANZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,400.00 ($13,529.41).
Toys"R"Us ANZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited distributes toys and hobbies in Australia and New Zealand. It also owns and operates e-commerce websites, such as Toys"R"Us, Babies"R"Us, and Hobby Warehouse. The company was formerly known as Funtastic Limited and changed its name to Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited in June 2021.
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toys"R"Us ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toys"R"Us ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.