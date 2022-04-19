TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 34.29.

TPG stock opened at 27.30 on Tuesday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of 26.50 and a fifty-two week high of 35.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is 29.23.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 259.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TPG at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

