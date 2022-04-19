Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.07 and its 200 day moving average is $221.02. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

