TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TACT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of TACT opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.93. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

